US Coast Guard Retires Homeport IT System

The US Coast Guard has retired Homeport as of April 12, 2025. Moving forward, there will be approaches for tasks typically performed through the Homeport platform.

The Homeport system is facing increasing costs and system obsolescence. As a result, it is no longer a viable tool for managing the many functions required to ensure the smooth and safe flow of vessel traffic.

“We recognize that Homeport has been a trusted tool for mariners and the broader maritime community,” said Rear Adm. Wayne Arguin, Assistant Commandant for Prevention Policy. “We are committed to keeping these users informed and providing alternatives to the functions and information Homeport provided as we transition.”

The Coast Guard is establishing temporary workarounds to ensure essential services remain accessible until it can identify the best permanent approach for each function.



