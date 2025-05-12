US Coast Guard Simplifies Registry Process

The US Coast Guard has streamlined the process for foreign ships to be certificated under the American Registry by consolidating the process under a single program based on international standards.

The move is not expected to impact safety, and it will reduce the pre-inspection plan review and the national equivalency process, avoid schedule delays, minimize modification costs for closing regulatory gaps, expedite the Ready Reserve Force recapitalization with foreign-built vessels.

To assist vessel owners and operators, the US Coast Guard has made available Change-2 to Navigation and Vessel Inspection Circular (NVIC) 01-13, Inspection and Certification of Vessels under the Maritime Security Program (MSP).

Under this streamlined reflagging program, the US Coast Guard has clarified the enrollment process, streamlined plan review, and further explained the eligibility for foreign-built vessels to be inspected and certificated in accordance with NVIC 01-13. Specifically, the update acknowledges that while some commercial vessels may receive a payment as part of their MSP enrollment, it is not a precondition for certification.

Accordingly, other foreign-built vessels may enroll in voluntary sealift support programs established by MARAD and utilize this guidance to obtain a Certificate of Inspection provided they meet the enrollment criteria as specified by MARAD. This includes vessels reflagging as part of the Ready Reserve Force recapitalization. In the revised guidance, all vessels will be generally referred to as “MSP vessels” regardless of the sealift support program for which MARAD has determined that the vessel is eligible.



