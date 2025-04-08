US Coast Guard Terminates IT Program

The US Coast Guard has terminated the Logistics Information Management System (CG-LIMS).

In a statement it said, the action is an early milestone in the Coast Guard’s Force Design 2028 (FD 2028) initiative and advances the work of DOGE. It aims to fulfil the President’s direction to maximize efficiencies and cost savings.

“Program activities will end no later than May 1, 2025, and are the result of the program’s inability to deliver on its full requirements in the foreseeable future. Like the other armed services, the Coast Guard continues to experience challenges in the Service’s attempts to replace outdated legacy logistics IT systems due to the number and complexity of business-related tasks and transactions required to maintain the fleet of assets and capabilities.”

According to the US Coast Guard website, CG-LIMS aimed to integrate existing and future capabilities across the Coast Guard enterprise to best sustain its mission support operations by leveraging modern, cloud-based technology to deliver an integrated capability. The project was expected to begin initial operating capability in 2027 and reach full operating capability in 2031. The assets targeted to utilize CG-LIMS included 245 cutters, 200 aircraft, 1,800 boats, shore-based systems, aids to navigation equipment and command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C5ISR) equipment.

CG-LIMS was to integrate Navy supply and maintenance services with those of the Coast Guard to support national priorities in peace and war.

With the program’s termination, the Coast Guard will realign approximately $32.7 million in previously appropriated funding to address emergent Coast Guard needs, and CG-LIMS personnel will be reassigned to fill critical personnel shortages within the Service. The Coast Guard is exploring alternatives to resolve logistics IT gaps and achieve the necessary functionality originally envisioned by the Service.

FD 2028 is an accelerated effort to establish a blueprint for change and transform the Coast Guard to ensure the Service is ready for the future. Focused on four campaigns—people, organization, contracting and acquisition, and technology—FD 2028 is a once-in-a-generation effort to investigate and ultimately transform the Coast Guard’s ability to adapt to its current and future operating environment.



