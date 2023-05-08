US Coast Guard Warns on Load Line Regulations

The Office of Investigations and Casualty Analysis has released U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Alert 06-23: Avoiding Load Line Requirements.

The safety alert cites a recent marine casualty resulting in the total loss of a crane barge, estimated at over $6 million, and cautions about the risks associated with not complying with load line regulations.

The incident occurred approximately 18 miles offshore of Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico while the crane barge was being towed in calm weather conditions. The barge was uncertificated without a load line, and the operator did not request a Single Voyage Load Line (SVLL) Exemption from any Coast Guard unit before transiting beyond the Boundary Line. (The Boundary Line is stipulated in 46 CFR Part 7, and non-load line vessels operating outside the Boundary Line are subject to penalties and fines.)

The Coast Guard investigation into the incident found that major modifications had been made to the barge which compromised its seaworthiness. This would have precluded issuance of a SVLL exemption until corrected.

Additionally, prior to capsizing, the vessel made multiple voyages outside the Boundary Line without a load line, violating regulations and placing the vessel and crew at risk.

In general, most commercial U.S. vessels must have a valid load line certificate when venturing outside the U.S. Boundary Line, whether on a domestic or international voyage. The purpose of load line assignment is to ensure the seaworthiness of the intact vessel. This involves ensuring the hull can withstand severe sea conditions, ensuring stability and watertight integrity, and ensuring the vessel has reserve buoyancy and is not overloaded. It also involves ensuring that modifications to the vessel do not compromise its seaworthiness.

NOAA assessed the pollution trajectory when the E-Crane barge Ambition sank approximately 18 miles south of the Louisiana coast while in tow on June 15, 2022. The 195-foot-long crane barge was being towed by the 99-foot-long towing vessel Karen Koby. A 200ft sheen was reported.



