US Coast Guard Warns on Vessels Wind Turbine Parts

The US Coast Guard Inspections and Compliance Directorate has released Marine Safety Information Bulletin 04-23 to advise mariners that an increasing number of break-bulk and retrofitted bulk carriers are arriving in the U.S. carrying wind turbine parts stowed in a manner that substantially limits visibility from the navigation bridge.

In many cases, the vessels have been temporarily exempted from compliance with SOLAS 1974 Chapter V, Regulation 22, by their flag administration even though the vessel’s intended voyage requires substantial transit in restricted and congested waterways.

The SOLAS requirements specify:

No blind sector caused by cargo, cargo gear or other obstructions outside of the wheelhouse forward of the beam which obstructs the view of the sea surface as seen from the conning position, shall exceed 10 degrees.



The view of the sea surface from the conning position shall not be obscured by more than two ship lengths, or 500 m, whichever is the less, forward of the bow to 10 degrees on either side under all conditions of draught, trim and deck cargo.



The new Safety Bulletin notes that this does not exempt vessels from complying with corresponding U.S. requirements on navigation bridge visibility found in Title 33 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) § 164.15.

Operators of vessels that do not comply with U.S. regulations for navigation bridge visibility must notify the local U.S. Coast Guard Sector before the vessel enters U.S. waters and request to deviate from the rule.

The Captain of the Port may authorize a deviation from the rules, but the US Coast Guard does not typically grant deviations for situations “intentionally counter to the regulations or solely for convenience or financial incentive.” It therefore recommends that vessel owners, operators, flag administrations, and recognized organizations undertake adequate voyage planning, including selecting appropriate cargo stowage arrangements.



