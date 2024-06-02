US Forces Destroy Houthi Drone, Ballistic Missiles

U.S. forces on Saturday destroyed one Iran-backed Houthi uncrewed aerial system in the southern Red Sea and saw two others crash into Red Sea, U.S. Central Command said.

The Central Command forces also destroyed two Houthi anti-ship ballistic missiles fired in direction of the USS Gravely, it said. No injuries or damage were reported by U.S., coalition or commercial ships, it said.





(Reuters - Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by William Mallard)





