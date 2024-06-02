Marine Link
Saturday, June 15, 2024
US Forces Destroy Houthi Drone, Ballistic Missiles

June 2, 2024

An operations specialist stands watch at the anti-air warfare coordinator console in the combat information center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely. Source: US Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Word

U.S. forces on Saturday destroyed one Iran-backed Houthi uncrewed aerial system in the southern Red Sea and saw two others crash into Red Sea, U.S. Central Command said.

The Central Command forces also destroyed two Houthi anti-ship ballistic missiles fired in direction of the USS Gravely, it said. No injuries or damage were reported by U.S., coalition or commercial ships, it said.


