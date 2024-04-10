Marine Link
US Forces Engage Houthi UAVs

April 10, 2024

U.S.Forces, Allies conduct joint strikes in Yemen (Source: CENTCOM)

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement that its forces had successfully engaged three unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen over the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea.

There were no injuries or damage reported by U.S., coalition, or commercial ships, the statement added.

U.S. forces also destroyed eight UAVs in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen later on April 10, the statement said.


(Reuters - Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Enas Alashray; Editing by Kim Coghill)

