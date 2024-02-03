Marine Link
February 17, 2024
US Forces Shot Down Houthi Drones on Friday

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 3, 2024

© Peter Hermes Furian / Adobe Stock

The U.S. Central Command said on Saturday U.S. forces engaged and shot down several unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Red Sea on Friday, and also destroyed four drones that Houthi forces were preparing to launch from Yemen.

"U.S. forces identified the UAVs in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined that they presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and the U.S. Navy ships in the region," a Centcom statement said.

(Reuters - Reporting by Enas Alashray; editing by Mark Heinrich)

