US Hoists Names Michael Cetta as Chief Operating Officer

US Hoists Corp has announced the appointment of Michael Cetta as Chief Operating Officer.

A Center Moriches native, Cetta earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from Farmingdale State College and brings an educational foundation and a proven record of leadership to his new role.

With experience spanning business ownership, sales leadership, and project management, Cetta has demonstrated versatility across both small and large organizations. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer at A1 Roofing, where he refined his expertise in sales strategy, operational management, and organizational growth.

Cetta’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for US Hoists. The company’s facility and technical capabilities uniquely position it to perform major structural repairs and refurbishments on mobile boat hoists, which have driven strong revenue growth throughout Q3 and Q4.

In today’s shifting economy—where purchasing new hoists may not always be feasible—US Hoists continues to deliver solutions that extend the life and performance of existing equipment.