U.S. House Approves Coast Guard Authorization Act

The U.S. House of Representatives has approved bipartisan legislation to strengthen, support and authorize funding through 2029 for the United States Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2025 authorizes appropriations for the Service through fiscal year 2029. These authorizations will support Coast Guard operations and the continued recapitalization of its historically underfunded cutter fleet, aviation assets, shoreside facilities and IT capabilities. The bill modernizes the Coast Guard’s acquisition process, increases transparency and accountability in the Service’s recapitalization efforts and opens a pathway to the adoption of next-generation autonomous technologies.

The bill also creates greater parity with the other armed services, including the establishment of a Secretary of the Coast Guard and stronger protections for members of the Coast Guard from sexual assault and harassment, based on legislation the T&I Committee introduced last Congress following the Service’s Operation Fouled Anchor.

Furthermore, the legislation strengthens U.S.-Build requirements and improves accountability to better ensure a healthy, robust U.S. shipbuilding industry, while also making changes to maritime safety laws, amending requirements for merchant mariner credentials to facilitate an increase in the pool of qualified U.S. merchant mariners, increasing vessel safety, and improving regulatory processes.

Approved by a vote of 399 to 12, the Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2025 (H.R. 4275) was introduced by Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Sam Graves (R-MO), Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Ranking Member Rick Larsen (D-WA), Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation Subcommittee Chairman Mike Ezell (R-MS), and Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation Subcommittee Ranking Member Salud Carbajal (D-CA).

“The Coast Guard Authorization Act provides the men and women of the Coast Guard with the resources they need to carry out their many missions, including protecting our nation’s maritime borders, preventing illegal drugs and migrants from entering the country, and ensuring maritime safety,” said T&I Committee Chairman Graves.

“This legislation builds on the historic investments in modernizing the Coast Guard’s air and sea assets provided by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, and it supports the administration’s vision to strengthen America’s maritime and shipbuilding capabilities. I appreciate the work of my colleagues, including Chairman Ezell and Ranking Members Larsen and Carbajal, on this bipartisan bill and I urge its timely passage by the Senate.”

“Today's floor passage of the Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2025 will ensure the Coast Guard has the resources it needs to remain mission ready—preventing and responding to oil spills in the Puget Sound and beyond, preventing sexual assault and harassment and more—and improve shoreside infrastructure while investing in the women and men who keep our seas safe," said T&I Committee Ranking Member Larsen.

“The Coast Guard plays a critical role in safeguarding our national security, supporting economic activity, and responding to natural disasters and emergencies – especially along the Gulf Coast,” said Subcommittee Chairman Mike Ezell. “This legislation builds off the $25 billion dollar investment in reconciliation and follows the strong vision of Coast Guard Force Design 2028. H.R. 4275 strengthens our national security, supports maritime jobs, ensures safe navigation, and protects our natural resources. I’m proud to support this bill – it’s a win for Mississippi, a win for the Gulf Coast, and a win for the country. I want to thank Chairman Graves for his strong leadership and commitment to advancing this important legislation.”

“Every single day, the Coast Guard goes to work to protect seafarers and beachgoers, and reinforce our national defense. As the top Democrat on the Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation Subcommittee, I’m proud this bipartisan bill is moving forward. The legislation will deliver critical resources for the Coast Guard to carry out its missions, modernize infrastructure and safety systems, and enhance quality of life for our Coasties. Just as importantly, it renews our shared commitment to holding the service accountable for meaningful reforms to root out sexual assault and harassment from its ranks,” said Subcommittee Ranking Member Carbajal.



