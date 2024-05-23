US National Maritime Day: Honoring Merchant Marine

May 22 is National Maritime Day in the US, and MARAD celebrated the day saying: “The United States has always been and will always be a great maritime nation. From our origins as 13 British colonies, through every period of peace and conflict since, the Merchant Marine has been a pillar in this country’s foundation of prosperity and security. They power the world’s largest economy and strengthen our ties with trading partners around the world, all while supporting our military forces by shipping troops and supplies wherever they need to go.

“Ninety-one years ago, Congress declared National Maritime Day to commemorate the American steamship Savannah’s voyage from the United States to England, marking the first successful crossing of the Atlantic Ocean with steam propulsion. During World War II more than 250,000 members of the American Merchant Marine served their country, with more than 6,700 giving their lives, hundreds being detained as prisoners of war and more than 800 U.S. merchant ships being sunk or damaged.”

President Joe Biden issued a statement saying, in part: “Today, as we honor all that merchant mariners have done for our nation, we also recognize the mariners who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation. We owe these fallen heroes a debt of gratitude we can never fully repay. But our nation will never forget their legacy and that of every mariner who has dared all, risked all, and given all for our nation.”





