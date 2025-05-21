US Natural Gas Prices Fall on a Smaller-Than-Expected Decline

U.S. natural gas futures fell around 1% on Wednesday on a smaller than previously expected decline in daily output so far this month after a 10%-price jump on Tuesday forced some traders to cover some short positions.

Gas futures for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 2.4 cents, or 0.7%, to $3.403 per million British thermal units at 9:07 a.m. EDT (1307 GMT).

Analysts said heating and cooling demand should remain low across much of the country in coming weeks, allowing utilities to keep adding more gas into storage than normal for this time of year.

Gas stockpiles were already around 3% above the five-year (2020-2024) average.

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states fell to 104.9 billion cubic feet per day so far in May, down from a monthly record of 105.8 bcfd in April.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to slide to a preliminary two-week low of 103.9 bcfd on Wednesday, down from 105.0 bcfd on Tuesday and an average of 105.2 bcfd during the prior seven days. That daily output decline was smaller than LSEG's outlook on Tuesday. Analysts noted preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

Energy traders noted those output reductions were due in part to maintenance on some gas pipes, including U.S. energy firm Kinder Morgan's 2.7-bcfd Permian Highway from the Permian Basin in West Texas to the Texas Gulf Coast.

Kinder Morgan said it will perform a turbine exchange at the Big Lake compressor station from May 13-26 that will reduce mainline capacity to around 2.2 bcfd.

Meteorologists projected the weather would remain mostly warmer than normal through June 6.

LSEG forecast average gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, will drop from 99.4 bcfd this week to 94.9 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Tuesday.

The average amount of gas flowing to the eight big liquefied natural gas export plants operating in the U.S. fell to 15.1 bcfd so far in May, down from a monthly record of 16.0 bcfd in April.

The LNG feedgas decline so far this month was mostly due to maintenance reductions at Cameron LNG's 2.0-bcfd plant in Louisiana and Cheniere Energy's 3.9-bcfd Corpus Christi plant under construction and in operation in Texas, and brief unplanned reductions at Freeport LNG's 2.1-bcfd plant in Texas.

Looking ahead, energy traders said they expect LNG feedgas to remain below April's record high in June with Cheniere planning to conduct about three weeks of maintenance on a couple of liquefaction trains at its 4.5-bcfd Sabine Pass export plant in Louisiana from around June 2-23.

The U.S. became the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, surpassing Australia and Qatar, as surging global prices fed demand for more exports, due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading at a six-week high of around $13 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility benchmark in Europe and a five-week high of around $13 at the Japan Korea Marker benchmark in Asia.







Week ended May 16 Forecast Week ended May 9 Actual Year ago May 16 Five-year average May 16



U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +106 +110 +78 +87

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,361 2,255 2,708 2,285

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average +3.3% +2.6%





























Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2024 Five-Year Average (2019-2023) Henry Hub <NGc1> 3.43 3.43 2.42 2.41 3.52 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) <TRNLTTFMc1> 12.54 12.28 10.12 10.95 15.47 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) <JKMc1> 12.52 11.97 11.10 11.89 15.23























LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days









Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 45 46 21 39 43 U.S. GFS CDDs 115 112 120 107 99 U.S. GFS TDDs 150 158 141 146 142











LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts











Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2020-2024)Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)









U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 103.9 105.4 105.4 101.0 96.3 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.0 7.4 6.8 N/A 7.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Total U.S. Supply 111.1 112.8 112.2 N/A 103.3











U.S. Demand (bcfd)









U.S. Exports to Canada 2.5 2.3 2.3 N/A 2.4 U.S. Exports to Mexico 7.2 7.7 7.4 N/A 6.1 U.S. LNG Exports 15.0 15.0 15.0 13.0 10.4 U.S. Commercial 5.1 5.6 5.1 4.8 5.7 U.S. Residential 5.0 5.9 4.9 4.2 6.6 U.S. Power Plant 32.0 33.0 30.7 31.7 29.7 U.S. Industrial 22.3 22.6 22.4 21.6 21.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.1 5.2 5.2 5.2 5.1 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 2.0 1.9 2.0 2.6 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.2 Total U.S. Consumption 71.6 74.4 70.3 69.6 71.4 Total U.S. Demand 96.3 99.4 94.9 N/A 90.3











N/A is Not Available





















U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam (Fiscal year ending Sep 30) 2025 Current Day % of Normal Forecast 2025 Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2024 % of Normal Actual 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 82 83 74 83 107 Jan-Jul 81 83 76 77 102 Oct-Sep 83 84 77 76 103























U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA











Week ended May 23 Week ended May 16 2024 2023 2022 Wind 16 13 11 10 11 Solar 7 8 5 4 3 Hydro 7 8 6 6 6 Other 1 1 1 2 2 Petroleum 0 0 0 0 0 Natural Gas 34 36 42 41 38 Coal 13 15 16 17 21 Nuclear 18 18 19 19 19











SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)









Hub Current Day Prior Day





Henry Hub <NG-W-HH-SNL> 3.15 2.96





Transco Z6 New York <NG-CG-NY-SNL> 2.23 1.98





PG&E Citygate <NG-CG-PGE-SNL> 2.61 2.50





Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) <NG-PCN-APP-SNL> 2.10 1.84





Chicago Citygate <NG-CG-CH-SNL> 2.96 2.71





Algonquin Citygate <NG-CG-BS-SNL> 2.43 2.18





SoCal Citygate <NG-SCL-CGT-SNL> 2.77 2.59





Waha Hub <NG-WAH-WTX-SNL> 1.40 0.46





AECO <NG-ASH-ALB-SNL> 1.26 1.27

















ICE U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)









Hub Current Day Prior Day





New England <E-NEPLMHP-IDX> 34.09 32.03





PJM West <E-PJWHDAP-IDX> 39.20 34.79





Mid C <W-MIDCP-IDX> 44.51 27.26





Palo Verde <W-PVP-IDX> 34.10 14.50





SP-15 <W-SP15-IDX> 18.20 12.33











(Reuters/Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Joe Bavier)