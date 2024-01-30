US Navy Awards Maintenance Contracts

The Pentagon last Friday announced that nine companies have been awarded contracts for repair, maintenance and modernization of U.S. Navy’s non-nuclear surface ships homeported or visiting the Northwest United States.

The total value of the multiple award contract is a combined $944 million. The scope of work is for continuous maintenance, emergent maintenance, and Chief of Naval Operations availabilities, which are short-term or less than 10-months in duration.

The nine companies are East Coast Repair & Fabrication, Portsmouth, Va.; General Dynamics NASSCO, Bremerton, Wash.; Vigor Marine LLC, Portland, Ore.; Fincantieri Marine Repair, Jacksonville, Fla.; BENDER CCP Inc., Vernon, Calif.; Epsilon Systems, Portsmouth, Va.; Propulsion Controls Engineering LLC, San Diego, Calif.; Integrated Marine Services Inc., Chula Vista, Calif.; Delphinus Engineering Inc., Eddystone, Pa.; and Standard Inspection Services/Standard Welding & Fabrication, San Diego, Calif.

Work will be performed in the Everett, Wash., homeport area and is expected to be completed by January 2029.