US Navy Destroyer Harvey C. Barnum Jr. Christened

Bath, Maine shipbuilder General Dynamics Bath Iron Works on Saturday christened the U.S. Navy’s newest guided missile destroyer, the future USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124). The ship is named for Col. Harvey C. Barnum, Jr., who received the Medal of Honor for his heroism on the battlefield during Operation Harvest Moon in the Que Son Valley during the Vietnam War.

The ceremony's speakers included Gov. Janet Mills, Sen. Susan Collins, Sen. Angus King and Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, who was the principal speaker. Martha E. Hill, wife of the namesake, is the sponsor of the ship and broke a bottle of sparkling wine onto the bow.

Chuck Krugh, president of General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, told the gathering of roughly 2,000 shipbuilders, family members and invited guests that “the future USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. will be fitting tribute to its namesake’s answering the call of his nation during Vietnam, his bravery in battle, his loyalty to his fellow Marines, and his leadership and service throughout his life.”

“Building quality ships for our Navy is serious, special work. Over many, many hours, our shipbuilders become experts in their aspect of ship construction,” Krugh said. “We will do everything we can to make sure that the ships that sail down the Kennebec will be the best built to protect the men and women who serve our nation.”

In addition to Harvey C. Barney, Jr., Bath Iron Works currently has under construction the Flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class destroyers John Basilone (DDG122) and Patrick Gallagher (DDG 127) as well as the Flight III destroyers Louis H. Wilson Jr. (DDG 126), William Charette (DDG 130), and Quentin Walsh (DDG 132).

Bath Iron Works this week announced it has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Navy to build three additional DDG 51 Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.