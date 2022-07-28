US Navy Hires Hornbeck OSV

The U.S. Navy has hired a Hornbeck Offshore offshore support vessel (OSV) to support its submarine fleet operational and rescue requirements in the Atlantic Ocean, the U.S. Department of Defense said on Tuesday.

The $8,766,200 firm-fixed-price contract is for the for the operation and crewing of one Jones Act-qualified, U.S.-flagged HOS Rosebud. The deal includes one 182-day base period, one 182-day option period and one 120-day option period, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $19,336,200, according to the Pentagon.

Covington, La.-based Hornbeck was the only bidder for the contract, which was awarded by the Navy's Military Sealift Command (MSC).

The 86.59-meter, 4,428 DWT HOS Rosebud is a DP-2 OSV built in 2013. It has a deck area of 9,495 square feet and 29 berths.