US Regulator Seeks New Emissions Data from Venture Global LNG

U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter Venture Global LNG must refile emissions data for its Calcasieu Pass 2 plant construction permits, regulators said on Wednesday.

The Alexandria, Virginia-based LNG developer had not included the impact of tanker and support vessel emissions in its recently revised filing, the Federal Energy Regulator Commission (FERC) said.

Venture Global LNG has been pushing FERC for a decision on its planned construction of a 20 million metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) expansion next to its present 10 MTPA Calcasieu Pass 1 export facility.

"Your projected increased emission rates for CP1 as well as the ship and support vessel emissions need to be included in order for the Commission to continue processing your application," FERC wrote. It gave the company three days to respond to its request.

Venture Global LNG is the fourth largest U.S. exporter of the super-chilled gas and with its proposed new plants has laid out plans to produce more than 100 MTPA plans in the future.

Regulators had asked Venture Global to update its environmental impact after learning the company provided different emissions information to state regulators on its CP1 project, FERC said.

A recently updated assessment did not include the emissions from shipping, FERC said.





(Reuters - Reporting by Curtis Williams in Houston; editing by Gary McWilliams)

