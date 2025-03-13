U.S. Sanctions: Second Tanker Moored Near Syrian port

A second tanker under U.S. sanctions is moored near the Syrian port of Banias and may deliver a diesel cargo from Russia, data shows, as Moscow and Damascus strengthen ties.

Moscow backed former Syrian autocrat Bashar al-Assad during more than a decade of civil war in Syria, but wants to improve relations with the new interim leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, as Russia wants to retain the use of its two military bases in the country.

According to LSEG data, the Barbados-flagged Proxima, with around 30,000 metric tons of diesel departed from Primorsk in February and is drifting near Banias, as it waits to discharge its cargo.

The Proxima was placed under U.S. sanctions on January 10, along with around 180 other vessels.

Last week, the tanker Prosperity, also under U.S. sanctions, arrived in Syria's coastal waters, carrying about 37,000 metric tons of diesel loaded in the Russian Baltic port of Primorsk.

Both tankers turned off their ship tracking devices on arrival, concealing their operations, shipping data shows.

Recently, Syria received a new shipment of its local currency printed in Russia and more shipments were expected in the future in another sign of improving ties between Moscow and Syria's new rulers.

Western countries, including the U.S., EU and Britain are also easing sanctions pressure on Syria.

