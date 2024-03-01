US Says it Struck Missiles, Drone that Posed Threat to Red Sea Ships

The U.S. military said it conducted strikes on Thursday against anti-ship missiles and an aerial drone that posed a threat to Red Sea shipping.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) over the southern Red Sea and conducted two strikes against six mobile anti-ship cruise missiles that were prepared to launch toward the Red Sea, labeling both actions as self-defense.

Military officials determined that the missiles and drone "presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and to the U.S. Navy ships in the region," CENTCOM said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "These actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy and merchant vessels."

Yemen's Houthi militants have been launching drones and missiles against international commercial shipping in the Red Sea since mid-November, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians against Israel's military actions in Gaza.

The attacks have disrupted global shipping and forced firms to re-route to longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa.

In retaliation, the United States and Britain began striking Houthi targets in Yemen in January.