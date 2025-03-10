US Secretary of Energy Outlines Priorities at CERAWeek 2025

U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright delivered a keynote address at CERAWeek 2025, emphasizing the administration’s commitment to expanding American energy production while ensuring affordability, reliability, and security.



Wright criticized previous energy policies for focusing too narrowly on climate concerns, arguing that they led to higher costs and economic instability. He reaffirmed the administration’s support for natural gas, nuclear, and expanded energy infrastructure, highlighting the reversal of restrictions on LNG exports and efforts to revive American manufacturing.



“We are unabashedly pursuing a policy of more American energy production and infrastructure, not less,” Wright stated, announcing approvals for new LNG export terminals, including the Delphi Offshore Louisiana project.



The Secretary also stressed the need for increased energy production to meet growing global demand, particularly as AI and advanced technologies drive higher electricity consumption. He warned against policies that make energy more expensive, citing their impact on American households and industries.



Wright called for a “common-sense pivot” in energy policy, advocating for nuclear advancements, regulatory rollbacks, and consumer choice in energy-efficient appliances and vehicles. He concluded by emphasizing the role of energy in driving economic growth and technological innovation, positioning the U.S. as a global leader in energy security and development.