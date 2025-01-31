U.S. Shipping Invests $150 Million in Great Lakes Region

With winter in full swing, the U.S.-flagged fleet of Lakers have tied up in ports across the Great Lakes region to perform critical maintenance before the navigational locks in Sault Ste Marie, Michigan reopen on March 25th.

Hundreds of skilled shipyard workers will flock to the area to support the nearly $150 million maintenance investment being made on these massive ships. The state receiving the largest amount of work is Ohio with $51.5 million, followed closely by Wisconsin at $51 million, Pennsylvania at $25 million, Minnesota and Michigan both getting $9 million, and another $3 million will go to facilities in New York and Illinois.

“This level of investment is a testament to the strength of the U.S. shipping industry on the Great Lakes. Domestically produced steel will be installed on many ships by U.S welders and electronic equipment will be upgraded by American electricians. It is good for the ships, good for local jobs, and great for the Great Lakes region,” stated Jim Weakley, President of the Lake Carriers Association.

After nine and a half months of continuous operations loading and unloading various bulk cargo, the ships get a short rest period. Most of the crew that sailed will get a prolonged vacation while engineers and other support staff work over the winter to make sure the vessels are in top shape when the season begins again in March. Propulsion equipment will be tuned and, in some cases, replaced, steel hull plating and welds will get refreshed, and crew comforts will be added or upgraded.

Since most of the U.S.-flagged fleet of lakers are too large to exit the Great Lakes due to the limiting size of the Seaway locks, they will remain comfortably accommodated at some of the world’s best ship repair facilities right here in Great Lakes states. Investment in the current Great Lakes ships is an investment in the future of the North American economy and the continued strength of our nation.