US Threatens IMO with Tariffs

The Trump administration has pulled out of the decarbonization negotiations taking place at the IMO’s Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) 83rd session this week.

The US government is threatening reciprocal measures if any fees are imposed on US vessels based on GHG emissions or fuel choices.

The 2023 IMO GHG Strategy outlines a set of “mid-term measures” aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions from international shipping. These measures should consist of:

• a technical element: a goal-based marine fuel standard designed to gradually lower the GHG intensity of marine fuels; and

• an economic element: a pricing mechanism for maritime GHG emissions.

The Committee is expected to finalize draft legal text for these measures, referred to as the “IMO Net-Zero Framework” this week with a view to adoption by an extra-ordinary session of MEPC in October 2025.

The US indicated such efforts would be an attempt to redistribute wealth under the guise of environmental protection.

Around 80 ships currently trade internationally flying the US flag.



