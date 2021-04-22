US Watercraft Licensed to Build SeaArk Marine Designs

US Watercraft has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with SeaArk Marine to utilize the complete portfolio of its commercial firefighting, military, survey and workboats.

US Watercraft is a builder of aluminum and steel vessels located on the Intracoastal Waterway in North Carolina. “The SeaArk Marine models will be the marquee products for US Watercraft,” said Randy Borges, managing director of US Watercraft. “We are excited to offer new builds of the highly respected and proven designs, as well as providing service to the many dedicated SeaArk Marine customers.”

“US Watercraft will be able to combine all the performance and durability of SeaArk Marine’s tremendous history with the most up-to-date technology and freshest techniques,” said former SeaArk Marine Company CEO John McClendon, “and the McClendon family will be thrilled to see these boats now built by US Watercraft back working on the water.”

SeaArk Marine is best known for its Dauntless and Commander series of aluminum fire and patrol vessels, both featuring the deep-v hull form developed by world renowned naval architecture firm Ray Hunt Design. Additional excursion, cargo and shallow-draft work boat models are also included in the agreement. The Hunt design office will consult with US Watercraft on engineering and design for all next-generation SeaArk Marine models.

The SeaArk Marine brand has a storied history. From its beginnings as the MonArk Boat Company in 1959, the company developed over the years into separate commercial and recreational lines. The recreational brand SeaArk Boats remains a separate entity while the SeaArk Marine models will be sold exclusively under the US Watercraft brand.