USACE Begins Dredging Near Brownsville, Minn.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, began dredging the Mississippi River navigation channel near Brownsville, Minn., in Pool 8 this week to ensure the channel remains open for commercial navigation.

Dredging is expected to continue in this area through Labor Day.

The Above Brownsville Placement Site, known locally as Crater Island, will be closed during this time when needed for dredging operations.

The St. Paul District maintains a 9-foot navigation channel and 13 locks and dams from Minneapolis to Guttenberg, Iowa on the Upper Mississippi River.

Nearly 13 million tons of commodities passed through Lock and Dam 10 in 2021. This included nearly 8.5 million tons of farm products such as corn and soybeans.