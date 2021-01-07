USCG Seeks Cruise Ship for Underway Examiner Training

The U.S. Coast Guard said it is seeking a cruise ship to host examiner training courses while underway.

The contracting opportunity is for a vessel of at least 70,000 gross tons to host three Foreign Passenger Vessel Examiner (FPVE) courses for the Coast Guard's United States Coast Guard Cruise Ship National Center of Expertise (CSNCOE). The training would be conducted in 2021 on board a cruise ship departing from either Ft. Lauderdale, Miami or Canaveral, Fla.

The CSNCOE, located in Ft. Lauderdale, is the repository of Coast Guard expertise and best practices on the FPVE program and is focused on raising the competency, capabilities and consistency Coast Guard wide in the field of cruise ship safety, environmental, and security requirements and examinations. As the industry liaison, the CSNCOE provides training and mission support to the Coast Guard and industry alike by memorializing a blend of these mentioned activities and ensuring the lines of communication and interaction continue.

The FPVE course is formal USCG resident training for USCG active duty, reserve, and civilian members as well as ten cruise industry stakeholders. It is designed to provide instruction on the U.S. process for conducting foreign passenger vessel exams.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CSNCOE had to cancel courses scheduled for May and June 2020, and the contracted vessel would be used for Fiscal Year 2021 with the hope of holding a course in late spring or early summer.