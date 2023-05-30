USCG's Keeper Class Buoy Tenders Set for Navigation Upgrade

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) has tapped Exail to replace obsolete gyrocompass systems on the 175-foot WLM Keeper Class Buoy Tenders.

The $2,244,009 contract awarded to Exail includes Octans gyrocompasses and Netans Navigation Data Distribution Systems (NDDS) and covers a base year and nine options over a 10-year performance period.

This upgrade will provide the USCG Keeper Class Buoy Tenders with more precise and dependable navigation capabilities. Built on Exail’s Fiber-Optic Gyroscope (FOG) technology, the Octans gyrocompass will ensure highly reliable and precise navigation data, the manufacturer said. Complementing Octans, the Netans Data Distribution system will facilitate the sharing of navigation information across various onboard systems.

Ted Curley, President and General Manager of Exail, said, “The supply of these gyrocompasses will add to the 100+ Exail navigation systems already operating in the USCG. It is a testament to our long-standing relationship with the USCG.”

More than 100 Octans gyrocompass already equip the USCG 87-foot Marine Protector Class and 100-foot Island Class Patrol Boats.