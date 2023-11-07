US-flagged Laker Grounds in the St. Clair River

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

A U.S. registered laker ran aground in the St. Clair River near Marine City, Mich. on Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard said it was notified at 7:21 a.m. that the 617-foot-long vessel American Courage grounded with a cargo of 20,000 tons of stone on board. No injuries or pollution have been reported.

The river remains open to navigation, though a marine safety broadcast has been issued urging mariners to use caution while transiting the area.

The Coast Guard said it is coordinating with the vessel's owner—Traverse City, Mich.-based Grand River Navigation, a subsidiary of Rand Logistics—to devise a plan to refloat the 44-year-old ship.

“We are working closely with Grand River Navigation, our port partners, and international, federal and state entities to ensure the safety of the waterway and the quick resolution of this incident,” said Lt. j.g. Adeeb Ahmad, USCG Sector Detroit’s public affairs officer. “With no injuries or pollution reported, our plan is to refloat the American Courage and coordinate with partner services for assistance and safe navigation.”

The Coast Guard said its crews are conducting a full investigation to determine the cause of the incident and evaluate any impacts to vessel safety.

