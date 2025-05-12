USGC: Safety Concerns Regarding Fixed Gas Fire Extinguishers on Vessels

The Coast Guard has identified a recurring safety concern involving fixed gas fire extinguishing systems on vessels. In multiple cases, safety pins were left in the service or maintenance position after system servicing by certified technicians, rendering the system incapable of activating during an emergency.

Typically, there are two pins on the activation head of most fixed gas fire extinguishing systems.One is a safety pin, as mentioned above, which prevents inadvertent discharge during transpor tor maintenance and which must be removed for the system to properly function. The other is a retaining cotter pin that holds the system’s manual pull cable in place. It is important to know the difference and to understand that the cotter pin must remain in place to allow for manual operation of the system.

Vessel owners and operators are reminded to take an active role in understanding the design and operation of their fire suppression systems and to verify their system is fully operational before getting underway.

The Coast Guard strongly recommends that vessel owners and operators: