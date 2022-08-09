USS Farragut Deploys with George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group

US Navy's Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut (DDG 99) deployed as part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG) from Naval Station Mayport, Florida, Aug. 6.

According to the U.S. Navy, this is a routine deployment for Farragut and the first after a dry-dock maintenance period in 2021.

Farragut returned to operational capability in the summer of 2021 and has completed a rigorous training cycle, including a visit from the Congressional Board of Inspection and Survey, the Navy said in the statement.

“We are looking forward to getting underway and supporting our strike group and NATO Allies while representing our country,” said Cmdr. Nicholas Gurley, commanding officer of Farragut. “Our Sailors have put in a lot of hard work and effort over these last few months to make sure we are prepared for deployment, and it really shows.”

Farragut is a multi-mission capable vessel with the ability to conduct air defense, anti-submarine warfare and surface warfare. The Navy said that Farragut’s crew is trained and equipped to support any mission that CSG-10 requires.

Additionally, Combat Element (CEL) 2 from the “Grandmasters” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46 is embarked aboard Farragut to operate the MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, giving additional airborne warfighting capability. NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Aug. 6, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Farragut (DDG 99), assigned to the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group, departed Naval Station Mayport on a scheduled deployment, Aug 6, 2022 in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins/released)

"The GHWBCSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America’s adversaries in support of national security. They are committed to maritime safety and security, ensuring free access to sea lanes and deterring aggression," the Navy added.

The strike group is comprised of the CSG-10 staff, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 26 staff and units, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55). More than 6,000 Sailors are part of the George H.W. Bush CSG.

Along with Farragut, the ships of DESRON 26 within the GHWBCSG are USS Nitze (DDG 94), currently on an independent deployment, USS Truxtun (DDG 103), and USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), which departed Naval Station Mayport earlier last week.

The squadrons of CVW-7 embarked aboard George H.W. Bush are the “Jolly Rogers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103, the “Pukin Dogs” of VFA-143, the “Sidewinders” of VFA-86, and the “Nighthawks” of VFA-136 based in Lemoore, Calif.; the “Bluetails” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121 and the “Nightdippers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 based in Norfolk; the “Patriots” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140 based in Whidbey Island, Wash.; and the “Grandmasters” of HSM-46 based in Jacksonville, Fla.