UTM Offshore Taps KBR for Support at Nigeria's First FLNG Project

Engineering and construction services giant KBR has won a contract with Nigeria's UTM Offshore to support the development of Nigeria's first Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) facility.

Acting as Owner's Engineers, KBR will be responsible for a multi-disciplined due diligence review of the Pre-Front End Engineering Design, being completed by Japanese engineering company JGC.

UTM Offshore is leading the development of the 1.2 million tonnes per year FLNG facility in collaboration with LNG Investment Management Services, a subsidiary of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation.

"Through our highly experienced team, rich history in LNG, and clear focus on shaping sustainable solutions that support effective energy transition and carbon footprint reduction, we're excited by the opportunity to support UTM Offshore and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation to drive Nigeria's wider energy ambitions," said Jay Ibrahim, KBR President – Sustainable Technology Solutions.

"As a lower-carbon fuel and potential means to monetize flared gas, LNG is key in the progressive drive toward energy transition and a lower carbon future. This project will support the vision of UTM Offshore to contribute to decarbonization in Nigeria through gas monetization," KBR said.

The company did not share the financial details of the contract.

As previously reported by Offshore Engineer, Japan's JGC earlier this month won Pre-FEED for the FLNG project.

This project calls for the Pre-FEED of an FLNG facility with a production capacity of 1,200,000 tons annually using gas from the Yoho gas field owned by ExxonMobil and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

After the completion of the Pre-FEED, FEED and EPC phases are planned.

While the FLNG facility will be the first such unit in Nigeria, JGC is not a newcomer when it comes to FLNG. Namely, the company is currently working on the EPC of two FLNG facilities: for PETRONAS in Malaysia, and for Coral FLNG SA in Mozambique.