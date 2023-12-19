Uzmar Delivers Svitzer Estelle

Svitzer announced the delivery of Svitzer Estelle, the second tug built as part of the company’s ongoing partnership with Uzmar Shipyards, based in Turkey.

Svitzer Estelle is a Robert Allan Ltd. designed RAstar 3200W that will be deployed by Svitzer on the River Thames and the River Medway,

bolstering the company’s operations in the busy Port of London. The first tug delivered by Uzmar Shipyards in May 2023, Svitzer Elizabeth, is currently in service in the Port of Liverpool. Svitzer’s partnership with Uzmar Shipyards began with the delivery of two tugs for the company’s fleet in Australia.

Svitzer Estelle measures 32 x 13.2m with a 5.5m depth, sporting a bollard pull of 80 tonnes. The RAstar 3200W series tug has a 199 cu. m. fuel capacity and 40 cu. m. freshwater capacity, with Escort Tug and Firefighting1 notation.

The vessel is powered by two Caterpillar 3516E main engines rated at 2525 bkW at 1,800 rpm, with IMO III certified after treatment, and has two Kongsberg US255 Z-drives with 2.8m FP propellers.



