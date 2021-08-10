Marine Link
Friday, August 13, 2021
VADM Connor tapped to Tackle Autonomous Maritime Systems at MRS 2021

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

August 10, 2021

Vice Admiral (ret) Mike Connor, CEO of ThayerMahan, Inc., will discuss the use of autonomous maritime systems in minimizing risk for vessel operators, infrastructure owners, and port authorities. Admiral Connor has over 30 years of experience in the maritime security arena. He is the former commander of the US Submarine Force. As CEO of ThayerMahan, he focuses on delivering maritime domain awareness at reduced cost by leveraging emerging technologies for customers in government, industry, and academia.

