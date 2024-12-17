Vale VLOC gets Anemoi Rotor Sails

Anemoi Marine Technologies completed the installation of five Rotor Sails onboard the 400,000 dwt Very Large Ore Carrier (VLOC), Sohar Max, making it the largest vessel to receive wind propulsion technology to date. Sohar Max is a first generation Valemax, built in 2012 in China’s Rongsheng shipyard, and is a project that showcased collaboration between Brazilian mining giant Vale S.A., Omani shipowner Asyad and UK-based Rotor Sail provider Anemoi.

The five 35 m tall, 5 m diameter Rotor Sails were retrofitted onboard Sohar Max at the COSCO Zhoushan shipyard in China, in October 2024. In addition, Anemoi has installed its bespoke folding deployment system, which will enable to sails to be folded from vertical to mitigate any impacts on the vessel’s cargo handling operations.

With the installation of the Rotor Sails, it is expected that Sohar Max will now be able to reduce its fuel consumption by up to 6% and cut carbon emissions by up to 3,000 tonnes annually. Sohar Max has just completed a voyage to Tubarao, during which the rotor sail test period began and testing will continue on future voyages.

In October 2024, Vale announced it is also set to install Anemoi’s Rotor Sails onboard the 400,000 dwt VLOC NSU Tubarao, which is owned by NS United Kaiun Kaisha. The project, which is due for completion in September 2025, is expected to achieve significant reduction of fuel consumption and carbon emissions.