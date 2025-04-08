Van Ameyde Marine UK Appoints New MD

Global marine surveying and consultancy firm Van Ameyde Marine has appointed Chris Boyd as the new Managing Director of Van Ameyde Marine, UK.

Boyd has over 30 years’ experience in the maritime industry. He started his career in the Royal Navy, specializing in hydrographic surveying, before becoming a naval architect and systems integrator. His focus was on marine cargo, heavy lift operations and the transportation and installation of critical items.

Boyd has led complex projects across multiple sectors, including oil and gas, renewables, marine investigations and defense, advising P&I Clubs, maritime lawyers and underwriters worldwide.

He was a Director of the Society of Offshore Marine Warranty Surveyors and also served as the CEO of The Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA), setting global standards in naval architecture and marine engineering and supporting the IMO.

Boyd continues to drive innovation and excellence in the maritime industry, championing high standards in vessel design, construction, operation, and maintenance. “I’m excited to join Van Ameyde Marine, formerly McAusland & Turner Ltd., a company renowned for its rich legacy and unwavering commitment to excellence, which has provided a trusted, safe pair of hands for our clients since 1888. It is an honor to be a part of a company that not only delivers exceptional service but also prioritizes the growth and development of its people and its dedication to environmental sustainability.

“As Managing Director, my focus will be on building on this solid foundation (enhancing this strong foundation), driving innovation, and maintaining the highest standards of service. With the global support of Van Ameyde, we are well-positioned to continue making a significant impact, always putting our clients and people first.”



