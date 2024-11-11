Van Oord Completes Dredging Project in Egypt

Van Oord has finished dredging two new port basins in Ain Sokhna Port, successfully completing a project that forms part of a port expansion program meant to improve and develop the Suez Canal Economic Zone and harness the potential of the Suez Canal as a global hub for maritime transport.

The General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone and the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Egypt awarded Van Oord the contract to dredge approximately 21 million cubic meters of soil to create two new port basins. To be able to dredge the hard soil, Van Oord deployed its self-propelled cutter suction dredger Artemis and trailing suction hopper dredger Vox Amalia, along with a versatile fleet that supported them in achieving a high level of productivity. The dredged material was deposited in a designated zone approximately 9.5 kilometers offshore. Van Oord completed the project within 14 months.

Ain Sokhna Port is located on the western coast of the Gulf of Suez, about 120 kilometers east of Cairo and 40 kilometers south of Suez. With its strategic location and the extensive investment, the port is growing rapidly into a major industrial hub. It will soon be the largest port along the Red Sea and serve commercial shipping between Asia, Europe, and North Africa.

Expansion plans include new container, dry bulk, general cargo and liquid bulk terminals, as well as logistics, warehousing, distribution centers, and a dry port. A further aim is to establish Africa’s first green hydrogen port. A high-speed electric railway will connect the port and Ain Sokhna, Alexandria, and New Alamein, boosting supply routes and New Cairo's development.



