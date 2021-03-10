Van Oord Wins Coastal Protection Work in the UK

Dutch-based dredging contractor Van Oord said it has signed a contract with the U.K.'s Environment Agency to continue to protect the Lincolnshire coast for the next four years.

The deal, which continues on the work Van Oord has been undertaking there since 2015, encompasses beach nourishment over the length of 20 kilometers and requires around 400,000 cubic meters of sand each year.

Van Oord said it will also be providing technical advice to the Environment Agency in relation to the implementation of their flood risk management strategy. Implementation of this strategy will involve working with nature to provide a more sustainable approach to coastal management and greater resilience to the local community.

In addition, in line with the client’s aim to achieve net zero carbon by 2030, trailing suction hopper dredger HAM 316 will be using a sustainable biofuel during the first campaign in 2021. The feedstock for the biocomponent of the fuel is primarily used cooking oil.

Sustainability will be a primary focus of the new contract, with constant monitoring to ensure the project delivers against the UN Sustainability Goals, Van Oord said. The company will also be undertaking a Civil Engineering and Environmental Quality assessment (CEEQUAL) of the project. Rigorous evidence-based assessment will enable the team to identify and deliver year-on-year sustainability gains.

The coastal defenses along the 38 kilometer Lincolnshire coastline protect 45,000 residential properties and static caravans, businesses, infrastructure and 35,000 hectares of agricultural land from coastal flooding.