Van Oord's Aeolus Tests Seaqualize's Offshore Lifting Tool

Offshore industry tech scale-up Seaqualize has said it has completed offshore trials for its inline Active Heave Compensator (iAHC), the ‘Delta600’ in cooperation with Van Oord.

"Together with testing partners Van Oord and nautical research institute MARIN, the offshore lifting tool was tested for fixed-to-floating, floating-to-fixed, and floating-to-floating transfers of 300mT loads. The Delta600 is DNV certified and ready for work," Seaqualize said.

Seaqualize has described its tool, in development since December 2019, as "the world’s first iAHC." It is a tool specifically designed for heavy lift, in-air load control.

"The tool can balance and transfer loads of up to 600mT in mid-air, while the barge or crane vessel is heaving up and down in heavy seas of up to Hs2,5m," Seaqualize said.

"This functionality is of great benefit during offshore wind turbine installations or when lifting delicate loads to and from floating supply vessels or barges. By engaging the Delta, the operational time for installation contractors greatly increases, especially in the hard-to-work winter, autumn or spring seasons," Seaqualize said.

"With the worldwide increase in demand in the offshore wind sector, increased capacity and efficiency is greatly needed. In the wider offshore community, perfectly controlled lifts are equally essential to safe, timely, and efficient operations," the company said. Credit: Seaqualize

Offshore trials with Aeolus, Rem Trader

According to Seaqualize, during the offshore trials, the Delta600 lifted a test weight to and from the offshore supply vessel Rem Trader, using Van Oord’s jack-up crane vessel Aeolus in both jacked and floating conditions. During the tests, several very gentle set downs and quick liftoffs were performed.

"These floating-to-floating and floating-to-fixed lifts were operational tests of typical challenges in the offshore wind industry: installing turbine components using a floating vessel, or picking up components from a floating supply vessel. Such ’feeder barge’ operations are essential in for example the US wind market. Transferring the most delicate parts of a wind turbine offshore is new to the market, and such operations comprise demanding lifting conditions and a new set of tools, " Seaqualize said.

Wouter Dirks, Innovation Manager at Van Oord: “The offshore tests showed that the unique technology in the Delta will enable controlled offshore lifts during challenging feeder barge operations”.

MARIN found that the tool is able to control the load within an envelope of 5cm, with minimal accelerations and dynamic crane forces.

"Liftoffs were performed with a solid 90% of the load already in the hook of the crane before liftoff, while still fully compensating all waves. This significantly reduces impact loads on the load, crane and rigging and results in a controlled and stable liftoff. Finally, the tool showed off its “follow-mode”, where the test weight could actively match all heave motions of the target vessel, to further minimize set-down impact for floating to floating set downs," Sequalize said.

Seaqualize is now designing the next version, the Delta1000, equipped for all next-generation wind turbine components.

"Further conceptual improvements include the addition of single lifting points for quick-connect systems, and smart controlled tugger winches for supreme control in the horizontal plane. At the same time, the company will further develop its offshore operational support capabilities, by deploying the Delta600 in the field," Seaqualize said.

Credit: Seaqualize