Thursday, February 6, 2025
Van Oord’s Heavy Lift Vessel Installs First Monopile at Polish OW Farm

February 6, 2025

Svanen heavy lift vessel (Credit: Van Oord)

Van Oord’s heavy lift installation vessel Svanen has installed the first monopile at the Baltic Power offshore wind farm, north of the Polish coast.

Developers ORLEN and Northland Power contracted Van Oord for the transport and installation of 78 foundations, consisting of a monopile fitted with a transition piece.

With a production capacity of up to 1.2 GW, the Baltic Power offshore wind farm is expected to ultimately supply renewable energy to more than 1.5 million households in Poland. The wind farm is expected to be completed in 2026.

The wind farm features the new generation of wind turbines, with a generating capacity of 15 WM. After a recent upgrade, including an extension of its gantry crane by 25 metres, the Svanen is ready to install the foundations for this new generation of wind turbines. 

The Svanen has recently undergone a major upgrade. Among other improvements, the gantry crane has been extended by 25 meters, making it one of the largest heavy lift installation vessels worldwide

Thanks to this upgrade, Van Oord is equipped to handle the increasingly larger turbines and foundations ss wind farm technology evolves to meet the growing global demand for renewable energy.

