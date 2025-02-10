Van Oord’s Nexus CLV Gets Emissions Reduction Upgrade

A series of advanced selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems has been installed on Van Oord’s cable-laying vessel (CLV) Nexus by Damen Shipyards Group in an effort to further reduce emissions.

Five SCR units have been installed on the Nexus, one for each engine.

SCR is an advanced emissions control technology. It contains a catalytic converter behind the engine which reduces nitrogen (NOx) emissions to an absolute minimum.

It works by a catalyst which reacts with injected urea, chemically removing NOx from the vessel’s exhaust emissions. With this upgrade, the Nexus is now fully IMO Tier III compliant.

As the original builder of Nexus, Damen Shipyards Group was well-positioned to carry out the retrofit project.

Their compact SCR system proved to be an efficient solution, allowing for seamless integration within the vessel’s existing design. Given the spatial constraints on board, choosing a system that maximized performance while minimizing impact on operational space was essential, according to Van Oord.

“Van Oord is committed to reduce emissions and becoming net-zero, leading to a better, more sustainable world for future generations.

“To realize this, we are assessing our existing fleet and determining the right modifications for optimizing energy efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The investment in the installation of the SCR systems on the Nexus is an excellent example of this strategy,” Van Oord said in a statement.