NORDEN Opens Vancouver Office

December 4, 2017

A NORDEN vessel in Vancouver (File photo: NORDEN)

NORDEN has opened a new office in Vancouver, Canada, as the Danish ship owner seeks to expand its global reach and local presence on the North American West Coast.

 
“The new and increased presence on the West Coast will strengthen NORDEN’s ability to provide customers with transport to and from the Americas and from North America to Asia and enable NORDEN to become even more competitive on local coastwise trades,” the company said.
 
“NORDEN has a strong presence with many port calls on the West Coast. We expect the new office in Vancouver to provide a deeper service to existing customers and create new relations,” said Christian Vinther Christensen, head of NORDEN’s Dry Operator. “Our office will consist of both operational and commercial expertise to add immediate value to our business partners, some of whom we already do multi-year business with. The office will also strengthen the growing Americas/Asia business and nicely link our three offices in Asia with our now four offices in the Americas – we utilize our scale combined with proximity to our clients to add, capture and deliver value."
 
NORDEN has headquarters in Denmark, with offices in Annapolis, Rio de Janeiro, Santiago, Melbourne, Shanghai, Singapore and Mumbai. The Vancouver office to open in the beginning of January will become NORDEN’s ninth.
 
Mark LaFrankie will transfer from NORDEN’s U.S. office in Annapolis to head the Vancouver location, bringing with him more than 20 years of experience within shipping and customer service.
