Vard to Convert IT Infinity PSV to Cable Laying Vessel

Norwegian ship designed and builder Vard has secured a contract from I.T. International Telecom Marine (IT) to convert its platform supply vessel (PSV) IT Infinity into a cable laying vessel (CLV).

The PSV was built at Vard Brattvaag and delivered to Volstad Maritime in 2008 under the name Volstad Princess.

SD Standard Drilling acquired the vessel in 2017 before it was sold to IT in 2021 and was renamed IT Infinity.

The work will be carried out by Vard Brattvaag in Norway and the vessel will be delivered in the third quarter of 2024, according to Vard.

“We will now use our core competence and long experience in design and construction of advanced CLVs to meet IT Telecom`s needs in the market. This project demonstrates VARD's strength with our fully integrated value chain and it confirms our position in the aftermarket,” said Wilhelm Eggesbø, Senior Vice President Vard Services in VARD.

The group’s technology subsidiary Vard Electro is involved in the project through the installation of cable and new switchboards as well as updating existing electrical systems.

“Combined with upgrades to the latest generation submarine cable handling and burial equipment, IT Infinity will be prepared to perform the various tasks required of her by IT’s customers around the world. This conversion project is the first of many in IT’s mission to adapt to the ever-changing demands of the submarine cable space,” added Louise Thivierge, General Manager at IT.