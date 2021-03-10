VARD Delivers Expedition Cruise Ship to Coral Expeditions

Ship designer and builder VARD said it has delivered a second expedition cruise vessel to Coral Expeditions of Australia.

The newbuild, Coral Geographer, is ready to sail after arriving from Vard Vung Tau, VARD’s shipyard in Vietnam. Her maiden voyage with passengers will start from Cairns, Queensland, at the end of March.

The vessel is the second VARD 6 01 ship ordered as part of Coral Expeditions' fleet expansion, following delivery of the sister ship Coral Adventurer in 2019.

Developed by Vard Design in Norway in cooperation with the customer, the design has been specially tailored for personalized expedition cruises to remote and exotic destinations in Asia and Oceania, the builder said. Coral Geographer is 93.7 meters long in total, with a beam of 17.2 meters. It has accommodation capacity for 120 guests. The onboard environment is geared for daily shore expeditions, lectures and briefings, while finished to a high standard of comfort, according to VARD, a subsidiary of Italian shipbuilding group Fincantieri.

The vessel features public areas with ample open deck space. Staterooms with generous, open balconies occupy over half of the total vessel area. Original artwork sourced from indigenous communities in Australia visited by the company’s fleet grace the interiors. The ship features interior and ventilation systems provided by Vard Accommodation and is also equipped with Vard Electro’s state-of-the-art SeaQ product series for navigation systems, integrated systems, marine electronics and electrical systems.

Both Coral Adventurer and Coral Geographer have been customized to meet Coral Expeditions’ expedition product requirements in the Australian cruise market. With a focus on intimacy, high quality and optimal passenger experience, the vessels enable guests to experience exotic regional locations at close hand. Featuring advanced expedition tender capabilities and accommodation across four decks – from Bridge Deck Balcony Suites, Bridge Deck and Explorer Deck Balcony Staterooms, to Coral Deck Staterooms – the onboard environment is both comfortable and functional, allowing for relaxation, socializing, and daily shore expeditions, VARD said.