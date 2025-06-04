Vard Delivers World’s First Vessels with Cyber Notation

Vard, the Norwegian subsidiary of the Fincantieri Group and one of the major global designers and shipbuilders of specialized vessels, has delivered two of the world's first vessels featuring cyber notation.

The ships are the two Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs) Grampian Kestrel and Purus Chinook, built respectively for North Star and Purus.

In compliance with the new regulations in force from July 1, 2024, the two units feature state-of-the-art solutions that enhance their operational capabilities, enabling them to withstand cyberattacks, operate while under threat, and quickly restore full functionality.

They meet all mandatory cybersecurity requirements and related class notations, confirming that cyber resilience - alongside Vard’s drive for innovation - is embedded throughout the entire shipbuilding process, from design to delivery.

The notations obtained comply with the UR E26 and E27 requirements issued by the International Association of Class Societies (IACS), which have become mandatory for all newbuild contracts after July 1, 2024.

In addition, Vard-built cable layer Monna Luisa, delivered to Prysmian, has also received recognition by taking the Ship of the Year 2025 award by Skipsrevyen.

Monna Lisa received the award for being the most innovative vessel of its kind, with the capability to operate in deep waters beyond 3,000 meters and one of the highest cable loads on the market, with two carousels of 7,000 and 10,000 tons.

Monna Lisa CLV (Credit: Prysmian)

It also boasts high operational efficiency and exceptional environmental performance, thanks to an improved energy storage system that doubles the capacity of its sister ship Leonardo da Vinci, and a high-voltage shore connection that allows zero CO2 emissions, while in port.

In addition, the vessel is designed to be deployable across all types of offshore projects — from shallow to deep waters — including cable burial operations through a wide range of ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicle) systems.

The award was presented at Nor-Shipping, Norway's leading maritime business event, which has recognized the most outstanding shipbuilding company in terms of progress and innovation every year since 1997.