Vard Electro Inks Service Pact for Krill Harvest Vessels

Vard Electro, a subsidiary of the Fincantieri-owned Vard Group, entered into a three-year service level agreement (SLA) with Aker QRILL Company, a leader in krill harvesting. The contract covers a fleet of four krill harvesting vessels and two cargo vessels.

A central part of the agreement is fleet-wide spare parts coverage. The SLA also includes annual preventive maintenance, technical support, and crew training for Antarctic Endurance, a krill harvesting vessel delivered by VARD in 2019 and equipped with a complete SeaQ package covering bridge, automation, power and communications systems. The ship operates year-round in the extreme conditions of the Antarctic Ocean.

With scheduled maintenance and guaranteed response times, the SLA provides a structured framework for efficiency and resilience, reducing the risk of unexpected failures.





Antarctic Endurance built by VARD in 2019. Image courtesy Vard