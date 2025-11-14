Vard Electro Inks Service Pact for Krill Harvest Vessels
- Three of the six vessels in the Aker QRILL Company's fleet. Photo courtesy Aker QRILL Company
- "A service level agreement is first and foremost a long-term partnership. It allows us to work side by side with our customers, building trust and ensuring predictable operations so they can focus on safe and efficient performance," said Francisco Lima, VP Retrofit & Service in Vard Electro. Image courtesy Vard
Vard Electro, a subsidiary of the Fincantieri-owned Vard Group, entered into a three-year service level agreement (SLA) with Aker QRILL Company, a leader in krill harvesting. The contract covers a fleet of four krill harvesting vessels and two cargo vessels.
A central part of the agreement is fleet-wide spare parts coverage. The SLA also includes annual preventive maintenance, technical support, and crew training for Antarctic Endurance, a krill harvesting vessel delivered by VARD in 2019 and equipped with a complete SeaQ package covering bridge, automation, power and communications systems. The ship operates year-round in the extreme conditions of the Antarctic Ocean.
With scheduled maintenance and guaranteed response times, the SLA provides a structured framework for efficiency and resilience, reducing the risk of unexpected failures.