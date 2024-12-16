Vard Electro Names New General Manager

Marine electrical systems provider Vard Electro, part of Fincantieri’s Vard Group, has named Hans Tore as its new General Manager.

Hans Tore has been working at Vard Electro since 2017. He started as System Integrator before he became a Project Manager.

From June 2021 he took on the position as Vice President for Electrical Installation Operations and was promoted to Senior Vice President Elelectrical Installation Operations with effect from January 1, 2024.

"I’m honored by my promotion to General Manager and excited to continue driving Vard Electro’s growth under our current strategy. I look forward to further strengthening our leadership team and ensuring that we remain at the forefront of innovation within the Vard Group, supported by our talented team as we overcome new challenges and pursue opportunities," said Tore.

“I would like to congratulate Hans Tore on his new role, and I am confident that under his leadership, Vard Electro will continue the positive growth the company is experiencing. Hans Tore possesses both the necessary qualities and qualifications required to succeed in this role,” added Cathrine Marti, CEO in Vard Group.

Andrea Qualizza, after successfully delivering a full turn-around of Vard Electro, where he has been General Manager for more than five years, has been appointed Head of Maritime Systems in Fincantieri, operating within the Electronics and Digital Product Hub, and sharing best practices between NexTech and Vard Electro.

Qualizza will continue as Chairman and will have executive powers over the external sales strategy and the products’ development, together with a special focus on all Cruise projects in Vard Electro from the beginning of 2025.