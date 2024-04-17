Vard Unveils Resilience Military Vessels Series

Norwegian shipbuilder Vard, a subsidiary of the Fincantieri Group, has presented the next generation of military vessels - the VARD Resilience series.

To answer the Norwegian Navy’s demands for the new vessels, VARD has developed VARD Resilience series with a design that meets the request for standardization, modularization, adaptation to the customer's needs and purpose of the vessel.

According to Vard, the Resielince series has been designed with a long service life in mind.

“One of VARD's advantages is our ability to collaborate closely with customers to tailor-make vessels based on the customer's needs and requirements. Based on the Norwegian Navy's input, we are ready to contribute with our knowledge to design and develop the new marine vessels designated for protecting Norway,” the company said in a statement.

Vard added that VARD Resilience series is ready for further development together with the customer.