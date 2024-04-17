Marine Link
Thursday, April 18, 2024
SUBSCRIBE

Vard Unveils Resilience Military Vessels Series

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

April 17, 2024

VARD Resilience series with VARD-built coast guard vessel from the Jan Mayen class in the background (Credit: Vard)

VARD Resilience series with VARD-built coast guard vessel from the Jan Mayen class in the background (Credit: Vard)

Norwegian shipbuilder Vard, a subsidiary of the Fincantieri Group, has presented the next generation of military vessels - the VARD Resilience series.

To answer the Norwegian Navy’s demands for the new vessels, VARD has developed VARD Resilience series with a design that meets the request for standardization, modularization, adaptation to the customer's needs and purpose of the vessel.

According to Vard, the Resielince series has been designed with a long service life in mind.

“One of VARD's advantages is our ability to collaborate closely with customers to tailor-make vessels based on the customer's needs and requirements. Based on the Norwegian Navy's input, we are ready to contribute with our knowledge to design and develop the new marine vessels designated for protecting Norway,” the company said in a statement.

Vard added that VARD Resilience series is ready for further development together with the customer.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Insights: Cherrie Felder

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week