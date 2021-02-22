Vattenfall Awards Van Oord a 4-Year Offshore Wind Contract

Offshore wind developer Vattenfall has awarded the Dutch-based offshore installation contractor Van Oord a 4-year operations & maintenance (O&M) contract.

Working through its MPI Offshore organization, Van Oord will provide jack-up and associated lifting services for main component exchanges across Vattenfall’s portfolio of offshore wind farms.

Vattenfall, based in Sweden, has 10 offshore wind farms in Sweden, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK. During the contract period, Vattenfall's offshore portfolio will be extended to 622 turbines with a combined capacity of 2.6 GW.

The contract includes planned and unplanned maintenance campaigns for approximately 600 Vattenfall wind turbine generators (WTGs). The parties both have the option of extending the contract for another year. Financial details have not been disclosed.

Offshore installation vessel MPI Resolution will be the main vessel performing the works.

"Van Oord is a trusted partner that can help us improve our O&M activities even further. Guaranteed availability of jack-ups for main component exchanges will ensure faster response times and ultimately reduce downtime and lost revenue. We look forward to extending our relationship and will continue working together to achieve Vattenfall’s ambition of making fossil-free living possible within one generation," said Catrin Jung, Head of Offshore Wind Vattenfall.

Vattenfall's plan is to operate 15 GW of commissioned offshore wind capacity by 2030.