Vattenfall Signs Up Van Oord’s Jack-Up Vessel for Offshore Wind Servicing

Vattenfall has signed a multi-year framework contract with Van Oord for the charter of the jack-up vessel, MPI Resolution, which will be tasked with offshore wind turbine maintenance.

The contract will provide guaranteed availability of the vessel for several months each year, primarily during the peak maintenance season from early March to late October.

With an option to extend beyond the initial term, the partnership marks a substantial step forward in Vattenfall's operational efficiency, the company said.

MPI Resolution will be tasked with servicing Vattenfall turbines of up to 5 MW in size across Northern Europe and UK.

“We are pleased to announce this contract and look forward to growing our relationship with Van Oord as a trusted partner. By ensuring the availability of the MPI Resolution, we anticipate significant improvements in our operations and maintenance (O&M) activities when it comes to main component replacements,” said Pavlo Malyshenko, Head of Offshore Generation at Vattenfall.

“Van Oord recognises the importance of strategic partnerships, and we are proud that we are selected again as trusted partner by Vattenfall, to maintain their European offshore wind portfolio.

“This new long term frame agreement for heavy maintenance, succeeding the previous 4-year frame agreement, ensures continuous utilisation of our MPI Resolution in this growing O&M market,” added Arnoud Kuis, Managing Director Offshore Energy at Van Oord.