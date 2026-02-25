Vega Reederei Picks Inmarsat’s NexusWave for Newbuild Fleet

Inmarsat Maritime, part of Viasat, has secured a contract with Vega Reederei to equip 10 new diesel-electric coaster vessels with its NexusWave bonded connectivity service.

The agreement covers installation of NexusWave on the 89-meter, 3,800-deadweight-tonne short-sea general cargo ships, scheduled for delivery by July 2026. The deal also includes Fleet Secure Unified Threat Management (UTM) and Fleet Secure Endpoint cyber-security solutions.

The vessels feature an innovative hull and propeller design aimed at improving fuel efficiency and reducing emissions. They are designed with potential future upgrades to all-electric operations and integration of Conoship’s wind-assisted propulsion system, eConowind.

NexusWave is a fully managed bonded network solution that combines GX Ka-band, low Earth orbit (LEO), LTE and L-band networks. It is designed to provide unlimited data, always-on connectivity with unlimited back-up, and a secure-by-design network infrastructure.

The connectivity system is expected to support the vessels’ operating technology and advanced electrical set-up, which goes beyond standard configurations for ships of this size.

“Our innovative new fleet of diesel-electric coasters reflects our commitment to modernising operations for optimum efficiency and environmental performance. Having a connectivity solution that keeps pace with our innovative approach, offering robust cyber-security, unlimited data, and resilience, will support us in achieving these goals,” said Leon Constantin von Plato, Head of the technical department, Vega Reederei.

“Vega’s forward-thinking approach positions them perfectly as early adopters of NexusWave, a solution designed to address today’s needs while anticipating evolving requirements of our customers. We’ve seen strong early interest in the solution, and we’re excited to showcase what it can deliver,” added Christian Fölster, Sales Manager, Inmarsat Maritime.