Verberght Named Managing Director of Carboline Europe

St. Louis-based coatings manufacturer Carboline announced Anthony Verberght will join the company as managing director of Carboline Europe, effective February 28.

Verberght will be responsible for overseeing Europe's strategy development, growth and profitability in conjunction with the Carboline executive team. He will also drive the implementation of the European portion of the company’s global expansion project designed to increase Carboline’s European business. He will report to Chris Tiernay, Carboline president and COO.

Verberght joins Carboline with more than 20 years of experience in protective coatings, gained as an entrepreneur and in senior roles within the world's largest protective coatings company. He has held numerous positions throughout Europe and Asia.

“Anthony brings exceptional experience, knowledge and leadership in sales, key account management, business development, engineering selling, distribution and strategy development. We look forward to Anthony joining the Carboline team and our continued growth in Europe,” Tiernay said.