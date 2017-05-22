Marine Link
Tuesday, May 23, 2017

GOGL Adds Dry Bulk Vessel

May 22, 2017

Golden Shui. Photo: Golden Ocean Group Ltd

Golden Shui. Photo: Golden Ocean Group Ltd

 Norway-based dry bulk shipping company Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) has taken delivery of a dry bulk which it bought in March 2017.

 
On 14 March 2017, GOGL announced that it has entered into agreements to acquire 16 modern dry bulk vessels in an all-share transaction where the Company will issue in aggregate 17.8 million consideration shares.
 
"The Company is pleased to announce that it has taken delivery of additional one vessel, Q Gayle (to be renamed Golden Gayle)," said a statement from the company.
 
Golden Ocean has issued 1.8 million consideration shares to Quintana Shipping Ltd. and associated companies in exchange for the vessel. 
 
Following this transaction, the Company's issued share capital is USD 6,206,149.60 divided into 124,122,992 issued shares, each with a nominal value of USD 0.05.
 
 GOGL owns and controls a fleet of 70 vessels including newbuildings and vessels chartered in on long term time charter contracts. 
 
